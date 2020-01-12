Blizzard Job Listing Hints at New Game Modes in Overwatch 2

Announced at Blizzcon last year, we finally got the news that an official sequel to the highly-popular Overwatch was on the way. Admittedly, while it seemed more than likely that a follow-up would be developed, the fact that it was confirmed at the event was undoubtedly a pleasant surprise to many, including myself.

Since then, however, Blizzard has largely remained tight-lipped over the game. Well, with the exception that we could expect a lot more new heroes to be added to it.

Following an official job listing posted by the developer, however, we do have a new window into what we can expect and it seems that brand new game modes are pretty high on their agenda!

Blizzard Posts Overwatch 2 Job Listing

In the job listing (which you can check out here) Blizzard is very specifically asking for new developers to help “implement new game modes”. The official description reads as follows:

“Soldiers, scientists, adventurers, oddities…Designers! We are the Overwatch team, passionate gamers at heart, and we’re looking for a new hero to help us make Overwatch 2 – the globe-spanning sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed team-based game. In Overwatch 2, the nations of Earth are under assault. As the omnic forces of Null Sector launch a barrage of surprise attacks around the world, the planet’s governments and militaries prove quickly outmatched—and the remnants of the fearless strike force once known as Overwatch rally to make a valiant stand. Now the world’s heroes must each decide whether to answer the call to reemerge, reunite, and serve as a beacon of hope in a new era of crisis. Responsibilities – Work with team leadership to design and implement new game modes and other game systems.

– Work closely with other designers, engineers, artists, and producers to help make Overwatch a great game.

– Act as a player advocate to ensure the highest level of usability, playability, and visual excitement.

Requirements – A minimum of 2 years designing games

– At least one AAA shipped product

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Previous experience in a programming / scripting language

– Able to be nimble, scrappy, and creative to support Overwatch’s aggressive patch cycle

– Able to work creatively in a demanding technical environment”

What Do We Think?

Based on the trailer alone, it seems clear that Blizzard wants to focus more on new character combination specific mechanics. For example, we saw Mei combine her ultimate with Tracers, as well as Reinhardt and Brigitte doubling up on their shields. In addition to that though, with new game modes seeming to be confirmed now, it’ll be interesting to see what fresh direction this game will take as a whole.

One thing, however, is abundantly clear. Blizzard wants to take Overwatch to a whole new level and, considering how much I love the original game (even over 3 years on since it’s launch), I can’t wait for Overwatch 2!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Overwatch? Are you looking forward to the sequel? – Let us know in the comments!