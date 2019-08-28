Borderlands 3 Official PC Requirements Revealed

At the time of writing, there are very video games as highly-anticipated as Borderlands 3 with the release literally just around the corner. With the news earlier this month that the game had gone ‘gold’ (which is developer lingo for meaning it was ready) the only things we were waiting on was the official PC requirements and for the launch date to come!

Well, in a report via DSOGaming, we finally have our PC requirements for Borderlands 3. It’s time to find out how your system will stack up!

Borderlands 3 PC Requirements

Minimum Requirements (1080p)

OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570)

Memory – 6GB RAM

Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ HD 7970 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2GB)

HDD – 75 GB

Recommended Specification (1440p)

OS – Windows 7/8/10 (latest service pack)

Processor – AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770)

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics card – AMD Radeon™ RX 590 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB)

HDD – 75 GB

When Is It Out?

Borderlands 3 will release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on September 13th. If you are planning on playing this via PC, however, there are a few things you should know.

Firstly, the game will initially release as an Epic Games Store exclusive. If that wasn’t enough to get your ire, then we can also sprinkle on top that it will use Denuvo on launch. If you can, however, wait, the game will be released on Steam in March 2020.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Borderlands 3? How does your system manage the requirements? – Let us know in the comments!