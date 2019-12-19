Capcom’s “Unannounced Title” Sparks Dino Crisis Remake Hype

Earlier this month, after a lot of rumor and speculation, Capcom finally did us a pre-Christmas solid by formally announcing the upcoming release of the Resident Evil 3 remake. We even, perhaps earlier than we might’ve expected, had the official PC specifications for the release confirmed. Will your PC be able to run it? Well, you can check them out here!

Any way you look at it, however, it’s getting more than a little busy in terms of Capcom news. Despite that though, it seems that something else (and big) may also be on the horizon. Following a Reddit post, members of the Capcom ‘Ambassador’ program have confirmed that they have been contacted regarding a yet ‘unannounced title’.

Although (as the wording would suggest) this game is unknown, fans from the community are pretty convinced that this is (more likely than not) an upcoming Dino Crisis remake. This isn’t idle speculation either!

Is Capcom Working on a Dino Crisis Remake?

While you might think that this could just be wishful thinking on the part of the Capcom fan community, there is more than a little to back this theory up. For example, in a report via GamesRadar, it was recently confirmed that Capcom had issued a whole host of brand new trademark registrations based on older IPs. In addition to this, the company is well on the record to be investigating ‘new additions’ for old franchises.

So, what did the Ambassadors message say? Well, an excerpt of it reads as follows:

“Also, as limited offers to Ambassadors, we have invitations to a play test session of our unannounced title, and priority seats at our game show booth*. Higher-ranked Ambassadors have a greater chance to be selected for these offers, so aim for Platinum rank for the best chance to win! So, how can you improve your rank? Well, that’s easy! Ranks can be gained by participating in Ambassador activities! You need to apply for the play test to be eligible for selection.”

What Do We Think?

We should note, at the time of writing, there is absolutely nothing to confirm that this new game will be a Dino Crisis remake. Based on the fact, however, that the original game essentially reused the Resident Evil 2 engine, however, it does seem more than a little likely that Capcom could do this without masses of effort being required. In other words, the ‘groundwork’ is already there. All Capcom has to do is make it.

Yes, we might all be putting 2 and 2 together here and coming up with five. This does, however, just simply seem to make sense!

What do you think? What do you think this ‘unannounced title’ could be? More notable, what would you like it to be? – Let us know in the comments!