Catherine PC Release Seems All But Confirmed!

Catherine PC Release

Catherine was a somewhat obscure release back in 2011. It’s bizarre nature, however, has turned it into something of a modern cult classic. For those of you aware of the game, I’ll give you a quick gist of the plot. The game is essentially a puzzle/platformer. The protagonist (for want of a better word) is engaged but starts having an affair after marriage is discussed. With a rather crazy social life to manage, his dreams start getting a little messed up because of it.

Sounds weird? Well, that’s because it is. Following rumours after a post on the Bayonetta website (of a sheep – you’d have to play it to understand) developer Sega has confirmed that Catherine is coming to the PC.

Which Game?

This was something of a matter of debate as it is known that a sequel is currently being made for the PS4. It seems, however, that following a subsequent ESRB application, Catherine, the original version, is coming to the PC. This has been confirmed with the simple addition of ‘PC’ to the prior listing which included PS3, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

When Is It Out?

As for a specific release date, we have absolutely nothing concrete at the moment. We do not even know if the PC version will get a little spit and polish or if it will be just a straight port. The overall ethos, however, would seem to suggest that this will be released within the next couple of months.

If you did, therefore, miss out of this game the first time around, you might be getting another opportunity very soon!

