CD Projekt Red Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 is in the Home Stretch

It’s certainly been a very long time in coming, but all going well, Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be released this September. While it was, of course, initially scheduled to release in April, the team announced back in January that this would be delayed so that they could ensure that when the game came out it was as close to perfect as possible.

Well, if you were looking for more nailed down confirmation of this, in a report via DSOGaming, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed that they are officially in the ‘home stretch’ of completing the game!

Cyberpunk 2077

Following the confirmation that ‘The Witcher‘ franchise had just sold a total of over 50m units, CD Projekt Red was quick to follow this up with an update on the Cyberpunk 2077 status and, as you can see below, it looks like nothing but good news!

“CD Project Red is carrying out with the final stage of development of its most expansive RPG to-date, Cyberpunk 2077. The game features a vibrant, high-tech open world, where players assume the role of V; a cyberpunk who has recently migrated to the most dangerous metropolis of the future: Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay follows the rules of the Cyberpunk 2020 RPG system created by Mike Pondsmith.”

When Will it Be Released?

Based on this news, it still seems almost certain that, come hell or high-water, Cyberpunk 2077 will finally be released on September 17th. We do, of course, still expect further news and details surrounding the game before then, and, based on a prior announcement, it seems that something will be revealed (possibly a new trailer) at some point next month.

If you are, however, amazingly hyped for this game, then you just have a little under 4 months longer to wait!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? – Let us know in the comments!