Cooler Master Announces White Edition SK Series Keyboards

New Colour Option for Cooler Master’s Latest Low Profile Keyboard

Cooler Master first launched their low-profile SK series mechanical keyboard five months ago. You can even read a review of the full size SK650 here at eTeknix. Now Cooler Master is following it up with limited edition white variants.

It still has similar features as the regular version. Utilizing Cherry MX low profile switches. These provide a reduced travel distance and actuation point with the same signature durability and precision as a standard Cherry MX red switch. Additionally, the SK series of keyboards use a USB-C connector cable which can be swapped out if necessary.

As usual, these keyboards have RGB LED per-key backlighting. Although the keycaps are now white and the body is brushed aluminium with a lighter colour.

Two size options are available. The first being the SK650 full 104-key ANSI layout version. There is also the SK630 which has a tenkeyless layout.

How Much are These Limited Edition Cooler Master SK Series Keyboards?

The SK650 White and SK630 White will be available at select Cooler Master retailers including Amazon and Newegg, respectively, for $/€ 159.99 and $/€ 139.99 on July 2, 2019. These are about $/€20 more than the regular black version.

