Cooler Master MH670 Wireless Gaming Headset Review

Not too long ago, Cooler Master completely refreshed their entire gaming headset range. They unified the whole range with the same premium build quality and design, simplified the product naming scheme, and gave them clearly defined price points for entry, mid-level and premium. Today, we’re taking a look at the premium model, the MH670, which comes equipped with both 2.4 GHz wireless, Virtual 7.1 surround sound, and multi-platform support.

Thanks to a wireless dongle, you can enjoy custom surround sound profiles on PC via the Cooler Master software (see below). However, for multi-format support, you’ll be required to use the included 3.5mm audio cable.

You can check out my review of the stereo (most affordable model) MH630 here, and the surround sound equipped MH650 here.

Features

Form-fitting cushioning – removable, swivelling ear cups and mesh fabric cushioning for breathability and comfort for the longest gaming sessions.

High-quality audio – virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, 50mm Neodymium drivers, and omnidirectional boom mic for CRYSTAL Clear Sound quality on both ends

Wireless audio with zero latency – 2.4GHz means no more frustrating audio and comms lag for a truly latency-free solution

Universal connectivity – VERSATILE option 3.5mm Input allows for use with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch – and even mobile devices too.

Easy portability – everything is detachable or foldable for easy On-The-Go storage in a Backpack or bag

What Cooler Master Had to Say