Corsair HS70 Bluetooth Headset Review

Corsair has one of the biggest and best ranges of headsets on the market today. From gaming to those office Zoom meetings, they’ve got a little bit of something for everyone. However, the Corsair HS70 Bluetooth looks set to be a headset for just about everyone and everything. It’s a wired headset, but it also comes with Bluetooth support built-in. That means it’ll work on PC, Mobile devices, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and Switch, to name but a few. That’s ideal for those who love to work and game on multiple systems, as it means you’ll only need a single headset, which can save time, space and money.

Corsair HS70 Bluetooth

The headset connects to your consoles via the included cable, so it’s literally just plug and play. However, with the Bluetooth feature, you can connect to a lot of other devices too. However, if you pair your phone, you can use voice chat apps, listen to music, make phone calls and more while you’re gaming, so you next have to pause the action. The headset has a built-in battery to supply this feature, and it’ll go 30-hours between charges too, so you can game long into the night.

Of course, this isn’t the first Corsair HS70 that I’ve reviewed. As I check out the HS70 Pro a year ago and the HS70 Wireless three years ago! So the series has been around for some time now. I loved the previous models, so I’ll be expecting the same high standards from the HS70 Bluetooth.

Features

Simultaneous Game and Chat Audio: Connect to wired gaming audio on PC or console and Bluetooth on your mobile device at the same time for voice chat applications or phone calls.

Wide Device Compatibility: Connect with either high-fidelity 24bit, 96KHz USB wired, 3.5mm, or Bluetooth wireless.

Superb Sound Quality: High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver the range to hear everything you need on the battlefield.

Crafted for Comfort: Adjustable ear cups fitted with plush memory foam provide exceptional comfort for hours of gameplay.

Noise-Cancelling Unidirectional Microphone: A fully detachable microphone reduces ambient noise for excellent voice clarity.

What Corsair Had to Say