Corsair SPEC-OMEGA RGB Mid-Tower Gaming Case Launched

The Ultimate Corsair SPEC Case

Corsair is keeping the momentum going by following up the SPEC-05 release with the new SPEC-OMEGA RGB case. The new chassis is available in black or white, but both feature an asymmetrical, angular design with an RGB light strip on the front bezel. In fact, there are 30 RGB LEDs in the front fascia alone. Plus, there are two included Corsair HD120 RGB fans pre-installed as well. Also included in the chassis is the Lighting Node PRO digital RGB controller. This means users can choose new lighting modes and a variety of effects via the iCUE software.

To go with the RGB and angular aesthetic, the Corsair SPEC-OMEGA RGB also comes with a tempered glass left side panel. Not only that, but the front has a partial-view tempered glass cover as well. In combination with the built-in PSU shroud, system builders can create some very good looking rigs with just basic hardware.

It is not all just about looks of course. The 495 x 516 x 232mm Corsair SPEC-OMEGA RGB also boasts versatile cooling options. It has room for up to six 120mm fans at the front. This can be substituted for a 360mm Hydro series cooler as well. Meanwhile, the top area supports a 240mm radiator, with a 120mm fan/radiator mounting option at the rear.

In terms of component clearance, maximum GPU length support is 370mm while maximum CPU cooler height is 170mm. Users can also fit 3x 2.5″ as well as 2x 3.5″ drives inside.

How Much is the Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-OMEGA RGB LED Mid-Tower Chassis?

This chassis is now available via Amazon.com for $149.99 (black version). The white version costs a bit more at $155.60. In case you are not fond of RGB LEDs, the regular Carbide Series SPEC-OMEGA mid-tower case is also still available starting at just $89.99. It shares most of the features, with the exception of the Lighting Node Pro integration.