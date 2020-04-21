Cyberpunk 2077 Controller Costs a Whopping £64.99!

Towards the end of last week, it was revealed that a Cyberpunk 2077 themed controller would be shortly due for release. This was, incidentally, followed by another announcement that there would be an official Xbox One X console that (while including the aforementioned controller) would also see styling inspired by the upcoming video game. So, what we’re our thoughts? Well, put simply, that out of the two, the Xbox looked a damn sight better than the controller!

Well, following an update to the GAME website, it seems that the Cyberpunk 2077 controller is going to arrive on the 22nd of April. It is, however, going to come at an eye-watering high price!

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Controller

We will admit now, we don’t like this controller. It quite frankly, looks like a lazy design that barely seems to take any inspiration from the game if any at all! This is, of course, also overlooking the fact that the game isn’t due to come out for another 5 months!

Despite looking ugly as sin, however, this isn’t the biggest issue we see with the Cyberpunk 2077 controller. This controller is set to retail for £64.99 from GAME and Amazon, and even more if you purchase it directly from Microsoft!

What Do We Think?

We should note that we’re not deliberately picking on Game here. We’d have given you the Amazon link, but they have since removed the pricing (presumably until it officially goes on sale). Considering that this ‘special’ version costs £5 more than the standard design, however, we simply can’t see this being popular. I mean, would you spend more on getting a worse-looking controller?

Frankly, it looks bloody awful and costs more than one of the (far better) standard Xbox controller models. This doesn’t, therefore, exactly fill us with confidence that these are going to fly off shelves! Still… there’s one born every minute, right?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!