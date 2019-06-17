Cyberpunk 2077 E3 Demo System Specifications Revealed

/ 6 hours ago
Cyberpunk 2077 E3

Remember the stunning showcase for CD Projekt RED‘s upcoming RPG epic Cyberpunk 2077? Without a doubt, the game looks absolutely stunning. Of course, we wouldn’t expect much less from such a highly regarded developer. We already know that the demo was running on PC, and not on consoles (current or next-gen). So, what were the specifications, and can you run it?

Titan RTX

Well, they didn’t muck about when it came to graphics cards, that’s for sure. The system had the extremely powerful Nvidia Titan RTX at its heart. However, beyond that, everything else was fairly attainable. It featured a stock speeds Intel i7-8700K and an ASUS RoG STRIX Z370-I Gaming motherboard. Yup, the very same mini-ITX motherboard we reviewed two years ago, well done for remember that 😉

  • CPU: Intel i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz
  • Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-I GAMING
  • RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V, 2x16GB, 3000MHz, CL15
  • GPU: Titan RTX
  • SSD: Samsung 960 Pro 512 GB M.2 PCIe
  • PSU: Corsair SF600 600W

Settings

Ah, now here is the catch. We don’t know what resolution, what settings, or how far along they are with optimisation of the scenes showing. I’m guessing the settings and were pretty high, but also that the GPU used was needed to compensate for the less polished nature of any game this far from release. I guess we’ll have to wait until the 16th of April 2020 to find out.

