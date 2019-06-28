Cyberpunk 2077 Requires at Least 80GB of Storage Space

Minimum Size Listed for PlayStation Installation

It is safe to say that CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 is the most anticipated game of 2020. Although it won’t be available to play until April next year, it already has many PC gamers checking whether their system can handle it.

The gameplay demo itself from E3 somewhat helped, showing how smooth the game runs with an RTX Titan video card and an Intel Core i7-8700K. However, one information fans want to know is how big the game will be. Especially since it is an open world game and will feature plenty of details.

CPU: Intel i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz

Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-I GAMING

RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V, 2x16GB, 3000MHz, CL15

GPU: Titan RTX

SSD: Samsung 960 Pro 512 GB M.2 PCIe

PSU: Corsair SF600 600W

Now we know. Or at least the minimum storage requirement, which is 80GB. Thanks to the European PlayStation store which has listed the requirement on their website. According to Reddit user /u/PhoOhThree however, this number is misleading and is simply a placeholder. As a CD Project RED developer has confirmed that the game is not finished yet via Discord.

Not that 80GB is an unbelievable number anyway considering how ambitious the game is. In fact, it will be surprising if the PC installation will require several more GB on top of that.

When is Cyberpunk 2077 Coming Out?

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on April 16th, 2020 and will feature NVIDIA RTX enhancements for PC users. This includes real-time Ray Tracing effects which allows for realistic lighting and reflective surfaces.

“Ray tracing allows us to realistically portray how light behaves in a crowded urban environment,” said Adam Badowski, Head of Studio, CD PROJEKT RED. “Thanks to this technology, we can add another layer of depth and verticality to the already impressive megacity the game takes place in.”