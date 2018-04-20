Deadpool 2 Director Will Also Direct Ubisoft’s ‘The Division’ Movie

The Division Movie Adaptation Moves Forward

Ubisoft’s The Division is getting adapted to the big screen, and they now have a director on board. It is none other than David Leitch, director of Deadpool 2 (2018) and the first John Wick (2014) movie. He is also set to direct the Fast and Furious spin-off movie Hobbs and Shaw due out in 2019. He seems to be the perfect fit for the job considering there will be plenty of action and gunplay on The Division.

Who Is Starring in Ubisoft’s The Division Movie Anyway?

Ubisoft is taking their time with the movie adaptation. It seems they are perfectly aware that video game-to-movie translations tend to be forgettable messes. Although they have already picked out Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain for the leading roles. Gyllenhaal is of course, no stranger to Ubisoft movie adaptations himself. He was the titular character in Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010). Although Jessica Chastain mostly has a string of dramatic roles, she has shown that she can be a very believable operative in 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty.

Filming for The Division does not start until 2019. After Leitch has wraps up Hobbs and Shaw. Having served as a stuntman most of his career, Leitch has an eye for cinematic violence that the video game-to-movie adaptation needs. It is expected to follow the plot of the game closely, as its set in a near-future New York ravaged by a virus.

A sequel for The Division is expected to be shown at E3 soon. Plus, there are even rumours of a new Ubisoft battle royale game coming up set in the same universe.