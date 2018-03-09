The Division 2 Will Be Revealed at E3 2018

The Division 2 is on its way.

Ok, so maybe the original The Division wasn’t the greatest hit when it first came out, but things got better. People expressed their disappointment with this title for a number of reasons, including an obvious graphics downgrade. However, gamers got a chance to try out the game for free multiple times before deciding if they should buy it. I’m talking about the open beta that was available for all prior launch, as well as the numerous free weekends that came after. Now, two years after the first Division, Ubisoft is working hard on the second installment in the franchise. The Division 2 is officially on its way, and we will find out more about it at year’s E3 event.

Who will develop this game?

Via a recent press release, Ubisoft has confirmed that The Division 2 will be developed by Massive Entertainment. However, Ubisoft Annecy, Redstorm, Reflections, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Shanghai will also take part. It’s pretty obvious by now that The Division 2 will not come out in 2018. Still, given Ubisoft’s rapid development roadmaps, maybe we’ll be able to play this title next year. As for the first game, it will benefit from two more major updates in the form of two new Global Events. Ubisoft will also add more Legendary difficulty missions, as well as an Xbox One X update.

