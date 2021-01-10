Deepcool MACUBE110 PC Case Review

Deepcool MACUBE110 PC Case Review

Deepcool is one of the world’s biggest names, and while much of their market has been in China, the last few years has seen their growth in Western markets really take off. They’ve got some of the coolest cases, power supplies, coolers, and more, and even here at eTeknix we’ve awarded them quite a few times for their efforts too. Now they’re back once again with their MACUBE110 PC case, a compact mATX form factor case that still promises big water cooling support, room for large graphics cards and much more.

Deepcool MACUBE110

I love mATX cases, all the PC’s in my house are mATX as I find ATX full towers take up a little too much space for my needs. However, mATX motherboard and mini-ITX motherboards aren’t as common as they used to be, and as a result, mATX cases (new ones) aren’t as common either, so it’s awesome to see Deepcool take a crack at it. Plus, with this form factor and specifications, this case could be strong competition for the NZXT H-series, which are still more than twice the price of the MACUBE110.

Features

  • Refined minimalism design
  • Magnetic tempered glass side panel
  • Mesh top panel
  • Support up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans
  • Support radiators up to 280mm on top and in front
  • Removable drive cage
  • Adjustable GPU holder included
What Deepcool Had to Say

“The MACUBE 110 in Black is a Mini Tower PC Gaming case from DEEPCOOL. This incredible compact case features a magnetic tempered glass side panel for easy access to your components and offers a stunning view into your rig. The mesh top panel and ventilation channels at the top and in the front delivers efficient airflow throughout your build. The refined minimalism of the MACUBE 110 has been designed with style in mind, and it supports radiators up to 280mm on top and in front, plus support for up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans. Featuring a removable drive cage, adjustable GPU holder and tool-less accessibility with a push-pin SSD holder – the MACUBE 110 Black is built for your convenience.” – Deepcool

