Deepcool MACUBE110 PC Case Review

Deepcool is one of the world’s biggest names, and while much of their market has been in China, the last few years has seen their growth in Western markets really take off. They’ve got some of the coolest cases, power supplies, coolers, and more, and even here at eTeknix we’ve awarded them quite a few times for their efforts too. Now they’re back once again with their MACUBE110 PC case, a compact mATX form factor case that still promises big water cooling support, room for large graphics cards and much more.

I love mATX cases, all the PC’s in my house are mATX as I find ATX full towers take up a little too much space for my needs. However, mATX motherboard and mini-ITX motherboards aren’t as common as they used to be, and as a result, mATX cases (new ones) aren’t as common either, so it’s awesome to see Deepcool take a crack at it. Plus, with this form factor and specifications, this case could be strong competition for the NZXT H-series, which are still more than twice the price of the MACUBE110.

Features

Refined minimalism design

Magnetic tempered glass side panel

Mesh top panel

Support up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans

Support radiators up to 280mm on top and in front

Removable drive cage

Adjustable GPU holder included

What Deepcool Had to Say