Detailed MSI RX 5700 XT EVOKE Graphics Card Images Leak

If you have been paying attention to the various leaks surrounding the upcoming custom AIB 5700 (and XT) graphics card, you may recall seeing an image earlier this month that was (essentially) a teaser for the MSI RX 5700 XT Evoke. It was rather distinctive thanks to its gold design.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, it seems that the leak was indeed genuine and, better still, we have more (and better detailed) images of the GPU. So, what can we tell from them?…

MSI RX 5700 XT Evoke Graphics Card

As we have more details now, we can make some further conclusions about what we can expect from this release. Starting with the size (which does appear to be an important factor in the custom 5700 releases) it does seem to have a 2-slot design with two fans set into the exterior gold case.

Gold is very much the theme here and, if we’re being honest, while some might consider it a little plain, we actually really like it. The backplate, in particular, has a really nice solid clean look about it.

In fact, as a whole, while it might not carry the (apparent) RGB bells and whistles of some of the other 5700 XT releases leaked so far, it is without a doubt one of the more universally aesthetically pleasing so far.

When Is It Out?

According to the report, similar to the HIS model leaked last week, this may hit the Japanese market first with a release date of August 15th being suggested.

We are still largely awaiting confirmation of the custom AIB releases here in the West. With them expected at any point over the next 4 weeks, however, we don’t have long to wait to find out just how good these really are!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? Would you buy this card from MSI? – Let us know in the comments!