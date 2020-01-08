Details Revealed over Netflix’s The Witcher Season Two

The TV adaptation of ‘The Witcher‘ series is so far providing to be hugely popular with fans. Not only that, but it’s also seen people returning to the gaming franchise in record numbers!

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Lauren S Hissrich (the executive producer of the show) has revealed details about what we can expect from the second series.

The Witcher Season Two

Speaking of plans for the second series, Lauren S Hissrich has said:

“The story will be much more linear, now that the three characters’ stories have started to intersect. There’s a whole new set of fun characters coming in S2“

If you’ve watched season one, you will be aware that the episodes (sometimes rather confusingly) do tend to skip around the timeline a little bit. With these comments, however, we can at least expect a more straight-forward viewing experience in season two. As for more characters… well, your guess is as good as mine.

When Can We Expect It?

Well, if you’ve already binge-watched the entire first season, then I’m afraid you have a bit of a wait on your hands.

“We don’t yet have a target launch date for S2, past 2021. We don’t want to rush the product. That doesn’t benefit anyone. And we decided to save some tidbits of witcher lore until… you actually meet more witchers.”

The only thing we know for (nearly) certain about season two is that Ed Sheeran probably won’t be in it! – Make of that what you will!

What do you think? Are you enjoying Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’? Looking forward to season two? – Let us know in the comments!