E3 2019 – All The Biggest Gaming Trailers Released (So Far)

E3 2019

With E3 2019 very firmly underway now, we have already seen a number of pretty huge announcements. For some, Microsoft may have already stolen the show with their announcement of not only the next Halo game, but also their Xbox Game Pass for PC and, of course, the small matter of their next-generation console.

With it hard to keep tabs on all the game announcements, however, we at eTeknix have decided to save you the leg work by providing all of the biggest trailer releases from the event in one place!

Namely, right here! – So, what have we got to show you?…

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Elden Ring

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Doom Eternal

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Psychonauts 2

Tales of Arise

Borderlands 3

Twelve Minutes

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Wasteland 3

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition

Battletoads

Dying Light 2

Gears of War 5 (Gears 5)

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Blair Witch

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Outer Worlds

Game Releases!

We will look to keep this list updates as E3 2019 presses ahead, but if you think we’ve missed any big game trailer announcements, let us know in the comments (ideally with a link) and we’ll look to keep this as up to date as possible!

What do you think? Of all the trailers, which game/s are you the most excited about? – Let us know in the comments!