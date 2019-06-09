E3 2019 – All The Biggest Gaming Trailers Released (So Far)
E3 2019
With E3 2019 very firmly underway now, we have already seen a number of pretty huge announcements. For some, Microsoft may have already stolen the show with their announcement of not only the next Halo game, but also their Xbox Game Pass for PC and, of course, the small matter of their next-generation console.
With it hard to keep tabs on all the game announcements, however, we at eTeknix have decided to save you the leg work by providing all of the biggest trailer releases from the event in one place!
Namely, right here! – So, what have we got to show you?…
Halo Infinite
Cyberpunk 2077
Elden Ring
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot
Doom Eternal
Wolfenstein Youngblood
Psychonauts 2
Tales of Arise
Borderlands 3
Twelve Minutes
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Wasteland 3
Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
Battletoads
Dying Light 2
Gears of War 5 (Gears 5)
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Blair Witch
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Outer Worlds
Game Releases!
We will look to keep this list updates as E3 2019 presses ahead, but if you think we’ve missed any big game trailer announcements, let us know in the comments (ideally with a link) and we’ll look to keep this as up to date as possible!
