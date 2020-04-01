Enjoy Elder Scrolls Online Free Play Event & New Content!

If you’ve not been living in a cave for the last few weeks, and admittedly, with all this lockdown stuff, you just might have, you’ll know about Greymoor. The upcoming massive expansion for award-winning MMORPG The Elder Scrolls Online. The Greymoor chapter will see gamers visiting the Dark Heart of Skyrim with a year-long adventure.

Skyrim?

Yeah, that’s right, they’ve found another way to release it! No, I’m only joking, as ESO is actually set a whole thousand years before the events of the game Skyrim. So, while you’ll still have landmarks like Solitude to awe you, things will still be quite different. For one, the guard that took an arrow to the knee won’t have been born yet.

Greymoor Prologue

The free Greymoor Prologue quest is now live on all platforms, and it gives ESO players their first taste of the Greymoor chapter main story. Couple that with the two dungeons released on DLC a few weeks ago, and we’re not getting into full hype mode for the main expansion.

How to Play

Once the Prologue is open, use the free Quest Starter, titled “Prologue Quest: The Coven Conspiracy”, from the in-game Crown Store. Players must then travel to the Fighter’s Guild in Daggerfall, Davon’s Watch, or Vulkhel Guard (depending on your Alliance) and talk to Lyris Titanborn to accept the first of two quests, titled “The Coven Conspiracy”.

Free Play Event

The ESO Free Play Event begins Wednesday, 1st April at 10AM ET/3PM BST/4PM CEST, and will run through to Monday, 13th April. During this period, anyone on PC/Mac through the ESO Launcher, Xbox One (Xbox Live Gold required), and PlayStation 4 can download and play The Elder Scrolls Online base game free and experience a world of adventure. Note: Steam’s Free Play Event will run from 1st April – 6th April.

This event gives you access to the ESO base game, which includes four of the game’s original classes, 23 massive unique zones, and an epic main storyline. Anybody playing during the Free Play event will be able to do the Greymoor Prologue, too!

When is Greymoor Out?

Unfortunately, this release won’t be until June, but with HarrowStorm dungeons, the prologue and all the existing content from over the years, there’s no shortage of things to do in Elder Scrolls Online.

