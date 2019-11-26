eTeknix Daily Banter & Memes

/ 2 hours ago
eTeknix Daily Banter & Memes

Every day we share memes and other fun stuff on social media. Sometimes, our site readers miss out on the action. So, I’m trying this little “Daily Banter” live update article where I can share what we’re working on, what you may have missed and more. So without further delay, it’s Daily Banter time.

Old School GPU Boxes

Wow, I’ve actually owned a few of these! I think the Voodoo3 3000 is still my favourite though, that was amazing back in the day!

I See You!

A hotel room that offers you a $1 room? But the catch is that they’ll be live stream the room… Yup. Check out the story here.

CyberTruck

Love it or hate it, the CyberTruck jokes write themselves. Or, in this case, our writer Mike wrote some here.

Daily Deals

Missing out on the Black Friday action? We’ve been keeping track of some of the best tech deals here!

Our Next Reviews Are…

TeamGroup MP33 M.2 NVMe SSD & the new Nvidia GTX 1650 SUPER graphics cards, so stay tuned for those!

