Eve Online to Receive a New Expansion next Month

The Eve Online universe is expanding.

Eve Online is one of the oldest and most appreciated games of its kind. In order to mark its 15th anniversary, the title’s creators have just announced a brand new expansion. This is Eve‘s 37th official expansion, and it was dubbed Into the Abyss. With this new patch, the space-based MMORPG receives a brand new NPC faction. The Triglaivan Collective will settle in a series of Abyssal Deadspace pockets, which are incredibly dangerous but also quite rewarding. Players who are brave enough to explore these pockets will find precious harvestable resources. These can be used to create new offensive and defensive weapons.

The announcement.

News of Into the Abyss was revealed at CCP Games’ annual Eve Fanfest convention. Apart from the expansion, CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson also shared a bit of info on Project Nova. Just in case you’re not familiar with it, Project Nova is an upcoming FPS game. The title will share the same universe as Eve Online, but it won’t share the same servers. What we know about Project Nova so far is that it will be a PC title. Its predecessor, Dust 514, was a PlayStation 3 exclusive, so this is definitely a welcomed change.

Into the Abyss will arrive on May 29th. Are you an Eve: Online player, and if so, what do you think about this new expansion?