EVGA Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Cards Images & Prices Leak

EVGA Nvidia Super Graphics Cards

With Nvidia formally set to announce the ‘Super’ graphics cards on July 2nd, it’s to be expected that leaks, rumours and benchmarks will start coming thick and fast! Such is the nature of things ahead of a new graphics card release.

In a report via Videocardz, however, leaked images of EVGA’s upcoming ‘Super’ releases answers a lot of questions that, to date, were left open. Namely, what we can expect them to look like and, perhaps more pointedly, how much they will cost.

The short version is, the latter isn’t particularly encouraging!

What Can We Expect?

Well, it does appear to confirm a concern I’ve had for a while that the Nvidia ‘Super’ range wasn’t going to provide any of us with a more cost-effective GPU solution. Then again, this is Nvidia…

We had, however, heard rumours earlier this month that the Nvidia 2060 ‘Super’ would cost at least $450. Around $100 more expensive than the current standard 2060. Well, this leak from EVGA would seem to categorically confirm that and, frankly, for $499, this just seems ridiculous!

Performance

Although no official benchmarks have been released yet, the general ‘way of thinking’ is that the ‘Super’ models will perform slightly below their higher-tier standard release. In other words, the Nvidia 2060 ‘Super’ will be just below a standard 2070. When you consider this, particularly with the pricing above, if true you may as well just buy a standard 2070!

Unless the ‘Super’ 2060 outperforms it, there is simply no logic in spending practically the same money for a weaker card! – From what I’ve seen of this ‘Super’ range of cards so far, I don’t think I’m going to be a fan. I hope that may change… but I doubt it will!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!