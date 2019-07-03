EVGA Reveals 22 Upcoming Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Cards

EVGA Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Cards

The Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics card was one of the biggest open secrets in the tech industry. We all knew it was there, we were simply waiting for Nvidia to give everyone the green light to talk about it! Well, thankfully, Team Green formally confirmed the existence of the cards yesterday and since then manufacturers have all been rushing out the press releases to push their own ‘Super’ designs.

Not being one to miss the party, in a report via Videocardz, EVGA has revealed their surprisingly extensive 20XX ‘Super’ range.

EVGA GeForce® RTX 2060 SUPER

Confirming a leak we discovered last week, the EVGA range of ‘Super’ graphics cards is quite large and the 2060 is no exception there.

With 6 graphics cards being release, this does seem like a moderate bit of overkill, the XC Ultra, however, is clearly the model to pick if you’re looking for the best performance a a little bit of the aesthetic touch.

EVGA GeForce® RTX 2070 SUPER

For many, the Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ graphics cards are going to be of the most interest. With a (hopeful) balance of performance at a price that won’t set you back a kidney, they are already getting rather a lot of curious glances in their direction.

Like the 2060, EVGA is again releasing 6 model variants based on the Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ design. In truth, albeit being the one that will carry the highest price tag, the FTW3 Ultra does have some very impressive boost clock speeds. Particular compared to other versions we’ve seen announced in this range.

EVGA GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER

If at this point you’ve thought that 6 graphics cards release in the 2060 and 2070 range might have been bordering on the excessive, then quite frankly you ain’t seen nothing yet!

EVGA has confirmed that there will be 8 (yes, EIGHT) graphics card released based on the Nvidia 2080 Super. At the time of writing specific details of these have not been released. This isn’t, however, entirely unexpected. Particularly given that the 2060/2070 card release on July 9th while the 2080 doesn’t land until July 23rd. Releasing 8 Nvidia 2080 ‘Super’ graphics cards, however, seems simply incredible bordering on the ludicrous.

What Do We Think?

The early indications say that the ‘Super’ cards are looking very promising. Albeit, slightly contentious on pricing. Be sure, however, to check out our ‘Super’ release guide here and our website for all upcoming ‘Super’ reviews!

What do you think? Are you impressed with MSI’s designs? In addition, are you planning to make the ‘Super’ upgrade? – Let us know in the comments!