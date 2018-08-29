Facebook Staff Set Up Group Against ‘Intolerant’ Liberal Culture

In recent months there has been a growing criticism of social media platforms. There has been a growing perception that given their growth and influence on society, that their owners have started to use the platforms to push specific political agendas. Such moves have seen Twitter unverifying or banning accounts associated with right-wing commentators. Similarly, we just saw Facebook issue Alex Jones with a 30-day ban. Given that there is very little from the left to compare this to, an even-minded person would probably say that this is true.

In a report via CNET though, it seems that people working for Facebook have grown tired of it’s ‘intolerant’ liberal policies. As such, they have reportedly created an in-company support group for people who share similar concerns.

At present, most social media sites have a unique position. Given that they claim to not be publishers, they are not subject to libel laws. Many (including myself), however, feel that whether they like it or not, they are. They have already shown that they are more proactive in action against certain individuals rather than others and regardless of your thoughts on their views, it’s pretty clear that they’re not playing on a level-field here with their decisions.

What Have They Said?

Brian Amerige, a senior Facebook engineer has said: “We are a political monoculture that’s intolerant of different views. We claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack — often in mobs — anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology.”

In fairness, I think he’s right. The solution, however, is quite simple. Facebook (and other social media platforms) simply need to stick to the rules and apply to them to everyone. Whether you are political to the left, right or a centralist, everyone should all be subject to the same rules and from what I’ve seen (and I report on this stuff quite frequently) that simply isn’t the case.

