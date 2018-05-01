Fan Recreates Classic Unreal Game in Unreal Engine 1

Welcome to Unreal Redux!

Epic Games first released Unreal in 1998, and even today, the classic shooter receives considerable attention. Recently we’ve seen many Unreal Engine 4 remakes, and many of them are impressive from a technical standpoint. However, Unreal wasn’t recreated using Unreal Engine 4 but Unreal Engine 1, and the result is definitely impressive. Since the creator used an older engine, the result is closer to the original material. The graphics have received some enhancements, though, all thanks to oldunreal’s 227 patch.

So what’s new?

Well, an important change is the introduction of the “grab” as “use” function, which appears as a hand symbol in-game. This new “use” function will now be able to trigger buttons, switches, and consoles, and it will allow players to loot bodies for items. You’ll also be able to interact better with the native Nali species as an added bonus. Each map will receive an increase in level geometry, and it will offer more explorable places, as well as more secrets.

When it comes to graphics, we should mention the new player weapon effects, new enemy projectile effects, and new explosions. For a plus of immersion, the game will feature different footstep sounds based on the ground material, while the original 2D fire sheets were replaced with fire emitters. Fans of the original first-person shooter will definitely want to try this project out. Thanks to the hard work of Krull0r, this will be the best version of Unreal available to date.

It’s worth noting that this game is not complete just yet, but we do have a gameplay trailer to show you. What do you think about this ambitious project?