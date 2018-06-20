First Benchmarks of 32-Core AMD Threadripper 2 CPU Surface

AMD Threadripper 2 Arriving Soon

Details regarding AMD‘s followup to their Threadripper HEDT processor showed up last week, following an announcement at Computex 2018. Now it appears that there are already benchmarks leaking out showing off its performance. This Threadripper 2 is a 32-core monster which uses 12nm+ process. That is 32-cores with 64-threads, double that of the original Threadripper CPUs.

The benchmarks leak came out courtesy of HKEPC, showing CPU-Z screenshots with Cinebench R15 results. Enthusiasts pretty much expect the upcoming CPU to be very powerful. However, the benchmarks show that it seems to be much more and beyond expectations.

Enter the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990X

According to HKEPC, this new 32-core processor officially goes by the name “Ryzen Threadripper 2900X.” It even overclocks to 4.1GHz via water-cooling and comfortably runs on air and has a 4GHz boost clock. The CPU-Z screenshot HKEPC shows a 3.4GHz core speed (all cores) and a 250W TDP. Its base clock is actually 3GHz. The CPU also has a 3MB L1 Cache, 16MB L2 Cache and 64MB L3 Cache.

Moreover, with support for Full XFR clock expansion space technology, XFR Boost clocks up to 200MHz to 4.2GHz. The multiplier remains unlocked as well so adventurous users can try to squeeze in more performance as well.

How Well Does The Ryzen Threadripper 2990X Perform?

According to HKEPC, it is very receptive to manual overclocks. Using a CORSAIR H150i PRO AIO, the operating voltage is successfully overclocked to 4.12GHz at 1.38v. Cinebench R15 benchmark also finishes without a hitch, reaching as high as 6399 points. You can actually see how much further that is compared to other Intel CPUs in the chart above. In comparison to the i9-7900X, the multiscore result is almost 3x as much with the 4.12GHz result.

Everything looks very promising so far for AMD. Especially considering this Threadripper 2 is going to be compatible with existing X399 motherboards as well. Provided that their VRM can handle the 250W TDP of course.