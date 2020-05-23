GELID Confirm CPU Coolers Compatible with Intel LGA1200

To date, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding cooler compatibility with Intel’s new Comet Lake-S LGA 1200 platform. Specifically, with most of it pointing towards the fact that if the cooler supports the existing 115X socket, it’ll probably work without the need for any modifications.

We have, for example, already seen Noctua confirm their position as well as, more recently, Scythe. Well, in adding to that list, Gelid has released a list of their coolers which they confirm as being fully-compatible with LGA 1200.

Gelid Confirms Cooler LGA 1200 Compatibility

In making the announcement Gelid has released the following statement regarding the position of which of its current coolers will work on the new Intel platform.

“The 10th generation Intel Core desktop processor family was launched recently along with its companion motherboards based on the Intel 400-series chipsets. The new processors (codename “Comet Lake-S”) utilize the LGA 1200 socket which shares the same mechanicals and has the identical 75x75mm spacing of mounting holes as the older LGA 1151 and other 115x sockets. All current GELID CPU coolers that support LGA 115x are also compatible with the new LGA 1200 socket, no additional mounting kits or accessory upgrades are required. And especially, our latest Phantom, Phantom Black and Sirocco CPU Coolers also fully support overclocking capabilities of the top unlocked Core i9-10900K, Core i7-10700K and Core i5-10600K processors enabling boosted performance and enhanced cooling for your power-hungry gaming rigs.”

Which Models Work?

So, in providing a confirmed list, here are all of the current Gelid CPU coolers that will 100% work with Intel Comet Lake-S (LGA 1200):

Phantom

Phantom Black

Sirocco

Tranquillo Rev 4

Tornado

SlimHero

While no announcement has been made about their other models, it may be best to err on caution for those designs. You can, of course, contact Gelid via their official website which you can check out in the link here if you want to know for certain though!

