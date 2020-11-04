Gigabyte 3060 Ti EAGLE OC GPU Images Appear Online

Following initial reports that Nvidia would formally launch the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card on November 17th, it now seems that this date has been pushed back until (around) December 2nd. We say this rather speculatively as, even now, Nvidia has still yet to confirm that this particular graphics card actually exists.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, just in case you did need more confirmation that this GPU is very much real and happening, images of the Gigabyte 3060 Ti EAGLE OC have now leaked online!

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE OC

In terms of details, we know very little specifically about what this new Gigabyte graphics card will represent in terms of its performance figures and clock speeds. While we have seen specifications for the 3060 Ti appear online, if these are proven to be accurate, they will likely just represent the ‘reference’ figures from Nvidia and, as such, may not be indicative of what AIB partners will bring to the market.

In brief, however, it is suggested that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will come with the following:

  • 4,864 CUDA cores
  • Base Clock Speed – 1410MHz
  • Boost Clock Speed – 1665MHz
  • 256-bit memory bus at 14GBps
  • 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM
What Do We Think?

In terms of aesthetics and specifically this Gigabyte EAGLE OC graphics card, I think most would agree that there’s not much going on here to capture the attention of consumers. It does, by and large, and again (because it’s largely all we’ve seen over the last week), look like it’s primarily going to be a reference design model.

One thing, however, is adundently clear as we check the comments from our community. There is definitely more than a little hype and probable demand for the 3060 Ti and, with it likely set to retail for something in the region of $350-$400, this will undoubtedly be translated into some strong pre-orders if this looks set to be an impressive mid-tier release, which it does!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

