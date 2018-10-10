Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Graphics Card Review

Gigabyte Nvidia RTX 2080

Ready to dive into the world of the RTX graphics cards from Nvidia? It’s certainly been a busy launch, with dozens of new flagship GPUs hitting the market in recent weeks! While the RTX 2080 Ti may be rocking prices North of £1000, the RTX 2080 sits in a much more affordable, albeit still more expensive bracket. At around £799.99, the Gigabyte RTX 2080 is one of the best value cards on the market in this range, offering some factor OC, a triple fan cooler, and more.

“The graphics card uses the 8+2 power phase design to allow the MOSFET to operate at lower temperature, and over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus the Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors, to provide excellent performance and longer system life.” – Gigabyte

Gigabyte has a solid reputation for competitively priced GPUs. We’re not expecting this to be the fastest of the 2080 ranges, but it should still be competitive. No doubt, their Aorus branded cards will be along soon, which are more focused on the “gamer” side of things, while Gigabyte branded cards are usually a little less extreme looking in their designs.

Features

Powered by GeForce® RTX 2080

Integrated with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit memory interface

WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans

RGB Fusion – 16.7M customizable colour lighting

Metal Back Plate

4 Years Warranty (Online registration required)

Specifications

What Gigabyte Had to Say