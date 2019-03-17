Gigabyte RTX 2060 Gaming OC Graphics Card Review

1. Introduction 2. Packaging 3. A Closer Look 4. How We Test 5. Synthetic Benchmarks 6. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 7. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 8. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 9. Battlefield V 10. Metro Exodus 11. Far Cry New Dawn 12. The Division 2 13. Ray Tracing and DLSS 14. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 15. Overclocking 16. Final Thoughts 17. View All Pages

Gigabyte RTX 2060 Gaming OC Pro

The new RTX graphics cards have been with us for a little while now. Which has given us time to test out a fair few cards from Gigabyte. From the mighty Gigabyte Aorus RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme, one of the most affordable RTX 2080’s , or the properly fantastic GTX 1660 that launched this week for about £200. It seems then, Gigabyte has something for everyone and every budget.

If you’re looking to get into some RTX action though, the entry point for that is the RTX 2060 series. At just £369.99, the Gaming OC Pro from Gigabyte is one of the most affordable RTX cards around. However, looking at the specifications, it’s hard to work out why. It’s heavily overclocked, has a triple-fan cooler, backplate, RGB, and more. So, let’s jump in for a closer look and see what else it has to offer!

Features

Powered by GeForce RTX™ 2060

Integrated with 6GB GDDR6 192-bit memory interface

WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans

RGB Fusion 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices

Metal Back Plate

1830 MHz Core Clock Vs (Reference card: 1680 MHz)



Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Gigabyte page here.

What Gigabyte Had to Say