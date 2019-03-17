Gigabyte RTX 2060 Gaming OC Graphics Card Review
Peter Donnell
Gigabyte RTX 2060 Gaming OC Pro
The new RTX graphics cards have been with us for a little while now. Which has given us time to test out a fair few cards from Gigabyte. From the mighty Gigabyte Aorus RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme, one of the most affordable RTX
If you’re looking to get into some RTX action though, the entry point for that is the RTX 2060 series. At just £369.99, the Gaming OC Pro from Gigabyte is one of the most affordable RTX cards around. However, looking at the specifications, it’s hard to work out why. It’s heavily overclocked, has a triple-fan cooler, backplate, RGB, and more. So, let’s jump in for a closer look and see what else it has to offer!
Features
- Powered by GeForce RTX™ 2060
- Integrated with 6GB GDDR6 192-bit memory interface
- WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans
- RGB Fusion 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices
- Metal Back Plate
- 1830 MHz Core Clock Vs (Reference card: 1680 MHz)
Specifications
What Gigabyte Had to Say
“The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming OC Pro is powered by the new NVIDIA Turing GPU design and the innovative RTX platform, RTX graphics cards combine real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading. With GPU boost clock of 1830 MHz the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming OC Pro guarantees an outstanding gaming performance. Keep things cool with GIGABYTE’s cooling system which includes a 3D Active Fan and Direct Touch Heatpipes to make sure you get the best performance out of your graphics card. Another feature is the new airflow system to the RTX 2060 where the card’s fans have alternating rotations which increases airflow out of the card and improves cooling temperatures.”