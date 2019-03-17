Gigabyte RTX 2060 Gaming OC Graphics Card Review

/ 3 hours ago

Next Page »

Gigabyte RTX 2060 Gaming OC Pro Graphics Card Review

Gigabyte RTX 2060 Gaming OC Pro

The new RTX graphics cards have been with us for a little while now. Which has given us time to test out a fair few cards from Gigabyte. From the mighty Gigabyte Aorus RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme, one of the most affordable RTX 2080’s, or the properly fantastic GTX 1660 that launched this week for about £200. It seems then, Gigabyte has something for everyone and every budget.

If you’re looking to get into some RTX action though, the entry point for that is the RTX 2060 series. At just £369.99, the Gaming OC Pro from Gigabyte is one of the most affordable RTX cards around. However, looking at the specifications, it’s hard to work out why. It’s heavily overclocked, has a triple-fan cooler, backplate, RGB, and more. So, let’s jump in for a closer look and see what else it has to offer!

Features

  • Powered by GeForce RTX™ 2060
  • Integrated with 6GB GDDR6 192-bit memory interface
  • WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans
  • RGB Fusion 2.0 – synchronize with other AORUS devices
  • Metal Back Plate
  • 1830 MHz Core Clock Vs (Reference card: 1680 MHz)
Gigabyte RTX 2060

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Gigabyte page here.

What Gigabyte Had to Say

“The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming OC Pro is powered by the new NVIDIA Turing GPU design and the innovative RTX platform, RTX graphics cards combine real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading. With GPU boost clock of 1830 MHz the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 Gaming OC Pro guarantees an outstanding gaming performance. Keep things cool with GIGABYTE’s cooling system which includes a 3D Active Fan and Direct Touch Heatpipes to make sure you get the best performance out of your graphics card. Another feature is the new airflow system to the RTX 2060 where the card’s fans have alternating rotations which increases airflow out of the card and improves cooling temperatures.”

Next Page »

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!