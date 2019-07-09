Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER Windforce OC Graphics Card Preview

This week is shaping up to be a stunner for gamers around the world. With the launch of AMD’s X570 motherboards, Ryzen 3rd Gen, and Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards. However, the green team (Nvidia, obviously) are hardly lacking in new hardware either. The SUPER series of cards launched recently with the Founders Editions. However, today marks the release of the custom cards from AIBs. We’ve got a few reviews for you later today, but for now, we have a quick look at the Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER Windforce OC Graphics Card.

Gigabyte RTX 2060 SUPER Features

Power by RTX 2060 SUPER

8GB of GDDR6 256-bit Memory

WINDFORCE 2X Cooling System

100mm Fan Blades

Backplate

Specifications

Boosted Performance

Featuring a 1680 MHz Core Clock vs the 1650 MHz of the reference card, the RTX 2060 SUPER WINDFORCE OC 8G does get a nice little boost right out of the box. Of course, we also expect it’ll get a performance boost from the bigger cooler that comes pre-installed too. Cooler, quieter, and faster, it’s a winning formula right off the bat.

WINDFORCE 2X

The 2X obviously means “two fans” for this card. They’re a unique fan blade design which helps channel more air to the card and reduce noise. They’re designed to spin in opposite directions too, creating a vortex in the air that pulls the heat away from the card. Furthermore, with a zero RPM mode, the card is completely silent in low-load scenarios.

Backplate and Beyond

The card is pretty tidy looking. Albeit it’s not a “new” design. Gigabyte has used their tried and tested WINDFORCE for a few generations now. However, it’s well proven and hasn’t let us down yet. The shroud is plastic, but it looks neat enough. Also, with this lovely backplate in place, it’s very neat and tidy from the back too.

Power

The card features a 6+2 Phases design for the MOSFET. It also features their Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors. Which is just their nice way of telling us they didn’t cheap out on the hardware. This is a step up in quality and performance of the reference card hardware which uses a 5+2.

Price and Performance

The card launches later today, and you can expect an MSRP of just £386.99. However, there will also be a triple fan version for £394.99 that’s clocked up to 1815 MHz. There will also be a higher specification AORUS card for £419.99, which comes with a much “cooler” looking cooler. Then again, if you wanted to go higher, there will be the Gigabyte RTX 2070 SUPER WINDFORCE OC 8G (pictured below) for just £479.99. As for performance, well, that’s the only thing we can’t tell you right now. We are benchmarking though, so sit tight, it’s coming!

