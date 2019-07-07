Gigabyte X570 I AORUS Pro WiFi Motherboard Review

AORUS X570 I Pro WiFi

While today marks the launch of a huge range of new products 7nm Radeon GPUs, and 7nm Ryzen CPUs! We’re also being spoilt with a huge range of brand new X570 motherboards. While we have lots of ATX models to show you today, we only have a single mini-ITX board. This comes in the form of the rather lovely looking AORUS X570 I Pro WiFi; the “I” in the name indicated it’s of their mini-ITX range. Don’t be fooled by the size though, it’s still packing an impressive feature set that’s sure to catch the attention of the enthusiast gaming market.

As with almost all X570 motherboards, it still features the same active cooling fan for the new chipset. That means it also packs in the latest PCIe 4.0 to its single PCIe lane, but also a pair of M.2 NVMe mounts with on on the front, and one on the rear of the motherboard. Of course, that means support for next-gen products, as well as the upcoming Gen4 SSDs.

It’s packing some impressive overclocking features too. You’ll find an 8 Phase IR Digital VRM, with huge heatsinks, and the active cooling fan. There’s armour on the DIMM and PCIe slots, and it features extra PCB layers to handle the power too. That means even the Ryzen 9 CPUs should run like a dream.

AORUS have thrown in their impressive RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting, ultra-fast WiFi 6 and BT5, as well as 1GbE LAN. Plus, with ALC1220-VB audio, you’ll be enjoying Hi-Res audio and powering your high-end headphones with ease. So, it seems that despite the size, this little board has all the features to stand up against its bigger brothers.

Features

Supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 2 DIMMs

Direct 8 Phases IR Digital VRM Solution with PowIRstage

Advanced Thermal Design with Extended & Multi-Layered Heatsink

Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with one Thermal Guard

Intel ® WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5

WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 ALC1220-VB Enhance 114dB(Rear)/ 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone with Nichicon Audio Capacitors

Intel ® GbE LAN with cFosSpeed Internet

GbE LAN with cFosSpeed Internet RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Supports Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 features Multiple Temperature Sensors and Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

Rear USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C™ Header & HDMI 2.0 support

Integrated Base Plate & I/O Shield Armor

Q-Flash Plus update BIOS without installing CPU, Memory and Graphics card

CPU Support

Please keep in mind that Ryzen X570 motherboards only support Ryzen 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen CPUs. Despite being AM4 sockets, they do not currently work with Ryzen 1st Gen processors. Furthermore, for those wanting to use the full PCIe 4.0 functionality, you’ll also need to use the latest 3rd Gen CPUs.

4K Preview and Unboxing

Last week we brought you a preview of this motherboard here. Because we did the preview, we’ve already been over the features on this motherboard like we would in our “A Closer Look” section. So that has been replaced with a “photo gallery” on this review; we don’t need to tell you everything twice!

Show me More

We’ve got a LOT of new reviews to show you today, check out the entire list of motherboards, CPUs and graphics cards below;