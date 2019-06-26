AORUS X570 I Pro WiFi Motherboard Preview & Unboxing

AORUS X570 I Pro WiFi

Have you been waiting for the new AMD X570 chipset? The wait is almost over! We have a few of the new motherboards kicking around our office as we get ready to review them. Of course, that means we’ll also be testing the new CPUs (and more!). Of course, we’re not really allowed to show you the performance, at least not yet. Thankfully, we have been given permission to share a few details on the motherboards, as well as lovely photos and video, so let’s get cracking!

Here we have the new Mini-ITX form-factor AORUS X570 I Pro WiFi. The “I” in the name indicates that this is their mini-ITX, not an ATX model. Despite the compact size, however, it is still packing an incredible amount of features that are sure to tempt the enthusiast PC market.

Features

Supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™/ 2nd Gen Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics/ Ryzen™ with Radeon™ Vega Graphics Processors

Dual Channel ECC/ Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4, 2 DIMMs

Direct 8 Phases IR Digital VRM Solution with PowIRstage

Advanced Thermal Design with Extended & Multi-Layered Heatsink

Dual Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe 4.0/3.0 x4 M.2 with one Thermal Guard

Intel ® WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5

WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R & BT 5 ALC1220-VB Enhance 114dB(Rear)/ 110dB(Front) SNR in Microphone with Nichicon Audio Capacitors

Intel ® GbE LAN with cFosSpeed Internet

GbE LAN with cFosSpeed Internet RGB FUSION 2.0 with Multi-Zone Addressable LED Light Show Design, Supports Addressable LED & RGB LED Strips

Smart Fan 5 features Multiple Temperature Sensors and Hybrid Fan Headers with FAN STOP

Rear USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C™ Header & HDMI 2.0 support

Integrated Base Plate & I/O Shield Armor

Q-Flash Plus update BIOS without installing CPU, Memory and Graphics card

3rd Gen Ryzen Support

Keep in mind that the new X570 motherboards don’t appear to support the first-generation of Ryzen CPUs. Of course, it is an AM4 socket, so it’ll still support both the second-generation CPUs as well as the new third-generation Ryzen CPUs. Furthermore, you’ll be needing the new 3rd Gen if you want to unlock the full capabilities of this motherboard; such as PCIe 4.0 functionality. For more information, check our X570 Buying Guide here.

Power!

This is a smaller motherboard, so expecting a huge VRM solution would be silly. However, I’m pleasantly surprised to see they’ve still crammed in a Direct 8 Phase IR Digital VRM with PowIRstage. The power is fed from a single 8-pin header from the PSU, which should be more than enough for the high-end Ryzen CPUs and overclocking. Furthermore, as with their ATX models, you also get a multi-layered heatsink design, helping ensure overclocking stability.

Memory and More

Due to the form factor, there are only two DDR4 DIMM slots. However, they’ll still come with that lovely armoured design which not only looks fantastic but also prevents motherboard flex.

As you may already know, the X570 chipset is pretty powerful, and it does require quite a bit of cooling. So, like many X570 motherboards, it uses an active fan system to ensure the system is always operating at its absolute best. We’ll dive into that a little more in our upcoming review though. What’s cool (literally), is that they’ve mounted the fan into the same heatsink used to cool the M.2 drive mount, which sits above the PCIe 4.0 slot. You’ll also notice that even the PCIe 4.0 slot is reinforced too; again it looks great and improves the durability of the motherboard.

Connectivity

There are certainly a good range of added features to keep you happy. For starters, the AORUS X570 I Pro comes equipped with Intel WiFi 6 802.11ax 2T2R as well as Bluetooth 5.0. If that’s not enough, there’s also Intel GbE LAN with cFosSpeed; you’ll have no issues getting this one connected.

For audio, just like the big-boy ATX models, you’ll find the same ALC1220-VB chipset, which comes with Nichicon Audio Capacitors for powerful audio processing. Throw in the HDMI 2.0, USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, an integrated backplate, Q-Flash Plus, and more for good measure.

RGB Fusion 2.0

While not as heavily equipped with headers as the ATX models, you will still find a range of Addressable LED and RGB headers here to expand your lighting setup. Of course, the motherboard as a strip of addressable RGB lights down the right side, giving you some customisation to play around with. Furthermore, with RGB Fusion 2.0 you can sync up and control all your lights from the desktop software.

Performance

Unfortunately, there are no figures we can show you at this time. We’re allowed to test them on our test bench, but you will have to wait for the NDA to pass before we can share those figures. Of course, we’ll have a review for you soon enough. For now, though, you can check out our X570 Buying Guide, Ryzen 3rd Gen Buying Guide and why not also check our Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT Buying Guide while you’re at it!

4K Video Preview

Show me More!

Check out our other AMD X570 Motherboard Previews below:

For further information, please check out the official AORUS product page here.