Google to Reveal Masses of Stadia Information

Google Stadia

Earlier this year Google revealed the Stadia. A brand new subscription-based gaming platform that was looking to get the jump of their rivals by releasing much sooner than many would’ve expected.

In terms of specifications or details, however, there has been very little made public since the formal announcement. In a report via DSOGaming, however, Google has announced that they plan to reveal pretty much all the key details within the next couple of days!

What Can We Expect?

Google has announced that they will hold a Stadia Connect event on June 6th, 2019, at 9AM PDT/6PM CET. At this event, they are expected to reveal a host of new information surrounding the device. This will include the price, release date and even some of the games which are already committed to the platform.

In other words, if you’re planning on getting a Stadia, you need to check this out! – With the platform reportedly capable of 8K streaming at 120FPS, it’s (nearly) time to find out if those rumours are true!

What Do We Think?

The Google Stadia has some truly excellent potential. With the device seemingly contained all within the controller, it has the likely (and colosally huge) perk of truly allowing a good gaming experience while on the go.

With Microsoft set to reveal a similar platform at some point in the near future, however, Google’s speed might give them a huge advantage in what is surely going to be a major market in the future of gaming.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!