GTA 6 Hacker Hoax Suggests Release Date In 2019

GTA 6 2019 Release Date Rumours Are Clearly A Hoax

Grand Theft Auto 5, despite its age, still has an exceptionally strong online player base. This is in no small part due to the excellent and regularly updated content for the game. For fans of the series though, one of the biggest questions around is when will GTA 6 be released?

It seems, however, that in search of an answer to that question some fans have been putting a little too much faith into the online game. In a report via Polygon, an in-game hoax, suggesting GTA 6 will be released in 2019 has been created and whats worse is that some people seem to be believing it.

Is It 100% A Hoax!

The hoax has seen players get pop-up messages as can be seen below suggesting that GTA 6 is coming in 2019. Well, I’m sorry to burst your bubble, but that is definitely not happening. The message is reported to have only appears on the PC, Xbox 360 or PS3 versions of the game. Versions which are a lot more open to mods and hacks than the more modern console releases. It is believed that the ‘Rockstar Social Club’ may have been the route for the hacking hoaxer.

Rockstar Confirm

Rockstar themselves have been very quick to confirm that these messages are entirely a hoax and untrue. I’m honestly not surprised that such hoaxes have been made. If I had a pound for every Half-Life 3 joke I’d seen or heard right? Even so, though, I don’t think I’m disappointed about the hoax specifically. I think I’m most disappointed in the fact that so many people were nieve enough to fall for it.

This is a hoax made with the use of mods, and not an official message or statement from Rockstar Games. *OV — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) July 2, 2018

Trying Not To Be Unkind, But…

I’m really not trying to be unkind to anyone who fell for this. We do, however, already know a little bit about GTA 6. Enough to know that 2019 is entirely ridiculous as a release date!

While nothing is set in stone, development at Rockstar would suggest that a release date should not be expected before 2022. Even then, that date (well, year) is very loose and subject to change. It is not, however, so flexible that Rockstar has managed to get around 3 years worth of work to release it next year!

More so though, if Rockstar was going to announce GTA 6, I think they would perhaps do something with a little more fanfare than an in-game message.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m really all over any news on GTA 6. In terms of upcoming games, like many others, it’s definitely up there on the priorities. I’d like to think, however, that a hoax would have to be a lot better to fool as many people as this one did.

What do you think? Are you surprised at the effect this hoax has had? Do you think its understandable that people believed it? – Let us know in the comments!