Henry Cavill Confirmed as Geralt in Netflix’ The Witcher Series

/ 4 hours ago

Henry Cavill Confirmed as Geralt in Netflix' The Witcher Series

From Superman to The Witcher

Henry Cavill expressed interest in playing Geralt of Rivia four weeks ago. Now, Netflix finally confirmed that he will indeed play the lead role in the Netflix TV series adaptation.

Obviously, this is a big “get” for the 8-part live action TV series. It is not always that you can get a Hollywood A-lister to star in a TV series, let alone one on a streaming platform. Then again, Cavill himself has expressed interest in playing the role early on. Stating that he is a fan of the game. He even admits that he just replayed Witcher 3 recently again.

He was also very receptive of the fan support who want him for the role. Posting images like this mock up of himself as Geralt by famed Photoshop poster artist Boss Logic.

How Did the Internet React to This Casting?

Henry Cavill Confirmed as Geralt in Netflix' The Witcher Series

As usual, while there are plenty who are happy with the casting decision. There are always fans who have somebody else in mind and object to the casting. Many ask why not Mads Mikkelsen instead, who does seem to have a strong resemblance to the character. Also, Mikkelsen’s imdb page suggests he has free time to do it as well, with his future projects now in post-production.

Showrunner Lauren Hissrich‘s announcement Tweet sheds some light on why they chose Cavill. It is obvious that he wanted this role and that his meeting with the producers went well last month. Hissrich even states that Cavill was actually the first actor they met for the role. Even before they had a script ready, he wanted to be on-board.

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja