It seems that like it or not, one of the next big innovations in smartphone design is going to be the implementation of folding screen technology. With preview models hitting reviewers earlier this year, however, one thing is pretty clear. Namely, that both Samsung and Huawei were rushing their respective designs to the market.

We have, of course, already seen a number of problems with the Samsung model (namely that a design flaw led to ‘testers’ breaking their sample) and although Huawei hasn’t had exactly this issue, both companies have been forced to delay their release. With Samsung recently announcing that it was due for release shortly (following a 2nd delay) it seems that Huawei has followed suit. Well, with the 2nd delay at least.

Huawei Delays Mate X Folding Phone Release (Again!)

In a report via The Verge, despite the Mate X being due for release in September, Huawei has now confirmed that this date will not be met. While November has been discussed, the telecommunications giant is not a little vaguer on a release date.

How vague? Well, with no specific date set, they do still plan to release it before the end of this year.

What Do We Think?

The announcement will undoubtedly be a disappointment to Huawei. Particularly since Samsung seems (finally) set to release their folding smartphone design at some point next month. This does, however, perhaps highlight the biggest problem both companies have had. In the rush to be the first onto the market, it seems that they both may have attempted to cut one too many corners.

It will, none-the-less, be interesting to see just how good, or bad, these designs will be!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting a folding phone? If so, which of these two brands is more likely to get your business? – Let us know in the comments!