HyperX Gaming Peripherals Review – Work and Gaming!

HyperX has growing popularity when it comes to gaming peripherals. They’ve come from a company that was once best known for making SSDs and memory, Kingston! However, they’ve since distanced themselves from that more business-focused name and stuck purely to the HyperX gaming-focused branding, as they’ve got the quality, performance and reputation to stand on their own these days. Just look at some of our more recent HyperX reviews, such as the Alloy Origins and the Cloud Stinger Wireless.

HyperX MMO Gaming Setup

I often test one thing at a time, and that’s great, but you miss out on the ecosystem and matching aesthetics that a brand is trying to offer. With the launch of ESO Greymoor this week, I have been playing a LOT of Elder Scrolls Online in preparation. HyperX sent me their Cloud Flight S, Alloy Origins Mechanical Keyboard, and Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse to see how I would get on with them. Oh, and they included their Chargeplay Base, which I wasn’t expecting, but it’s certainly an interesting addition. Overall, the keyboard, mouse and the headset will set you back around £270, although it’ll come to a bit over £300 with the Chargeplay Base.

Hardware