Intel Announces Optane Memory H10 Modules

Intel Announces Optane Memory H10

Intel released their first Optane products a while ago. First, we got the accelerator and then we got the SSDs. Now we get the combination which Intel calls the Optane Memory H10.

The new Optane Memory H10 delivers the responsiveness of Optane Memory and capacity of QLC 3D NAND storage. The target, ultrathin and light notebooks as well as other space constrained platforms.

Intel Optane Memory H10

The new Optane Memory H10 is what I thought it should be like all along. The best of two worlds combined in a single drive. A bit like SSHD, just much much better and modern.

Intel created a single device which fits into a standard M.2 form factor socket. However, there are some requirements which have to be met. You’ll need an 8th generation Intel Core U series processor, Intel 300 series chipset, and a PCIe-based M.2 2280 slot. Why the limits? Probably because those are the systems it is designed for. Still, I would have loved to see a broader support. Perhaps that will come down the line.

Capacity Options

Intel is releasing three versions of the Optane Memory H10. The smallest version features 16GB Optane Memory and 256GB NAND storage. Moving up to the next and both parts are doubled. You get 32GB memory and 512GB storage. The largest of the three also features 32GB memory, but it takes the storage part all the way up to 1TB.

The module utilises an intelligent caching technology in the same way that we know it from previous dual-drive solutions. It will automatically move hot files into the memory, thus providing them as fast as possible to the system.

Performance and Endurance

Intel rates the Optane Memory H10 with a TBW rating of up to 300 while it is backed by a 5-year warranty.

The sequential speeds are rated for up to 2400MB/s when reading and 1800MB/s when writing. Things get a little different when we get to the random performance.

At 4K random operation with QD1, we get results of 32K/30K IOPS while QD2 returns us 55K IOPS at reading as well as writing. Those are not usually the queue depths we see from other manufacturers advertise, but it is for Optane memory.

Those are the areas where most people’s drives operate and it’s the area Intel targets. The common worker who wishes to accelerate his productivity and file access.

Pricing and Availability

We do currently not know what the pricing will be, but the new Optane Memory H10 will be available through OEM system integrators such as Dell and HP in Q2 2019. So that’s any day now!