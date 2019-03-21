Intel Shows Off Graphics Card Prototype Renders at GDC 2019

First Look at Intel GPUs

The 2019 Game Developers Conference is currently underway with major announcements from various companies. One of the most notable presence at the event is Intel, who is previewing their upcoming graphics card lineup.

TechRadar was present at the event and took some snaps of what these cards look like. While there were no physical cards shown, these renders are highly detailed and are pretty much functional looking.

Photo via TechRadar

Interestingly, one of the video card shroud designs looks like Intel’s Optane 905p PCIe SSD. Although they also have another one with a simpler shroud, but complex looking fan design.

Photo via TechRadar

This simpler design version was actually unveiled back in December according to TechRadar. While the new SSD looking shroud is the new design shown at GDC 2019.

How Well Will These Video Cards Perform?

It is also curious that these video cards are quite compact. They are similar in size to mini-ITX video card variants of GeForce cards and Nano variants of Radeon cards.

Since none of the renders show the number of PCIe power connectors, we can’t really speculate much on its capabilities. Although the compact size most likely means these are destined for a more mid-range performance. Rather than going after the high-end RTX 2070/RTX 2080 Ti right off the bat.

We just have to wait and see until more details come out.

