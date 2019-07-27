John McAfee is in London and Out For Revenge!

Earlier this week it was reported that John McAfee (founder of the namesake anti-virus software) had gone missing, presumed captured by the CIA. With his ‘insurance policy’ of sensitive documents on (reportedly) American government officials, his Twitter account was making it pretty clear that if he wasn’t released soon, information would start to come out.

Well, a few days later John McAfee was officially released from his detainment. He did, however, lose access to his ‘freedom boat’ which was seized by the Dominican Republic government.

So, with no access to his boat, his whereabouts have since been something of a mystery. Following an update on his Twitter account, however, John McAfee has confirmed that he is currently in London. More so, however, he has plans to bring people down!

We are in london. A different world from the Chaos of the D.M. Tomorrow I will lay out how an extremely corrupt Bahamian Official orchestrated our ordeal, with the help of the CIA. I will bring him down first, then decide what to do next. Full videos, texts and voice recordings. pic.twitter.com/ruyB0FOir2 — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 26, 2019

What’s John McAfee Up To?

As part of his Twitter post, it seems clear that he believes that the CIA had some involvement in his 4-day detainment. In addition, he also seems to be fully under the impression that a “Bahamian official” ‘sold him out’ to the US Government. As such, he’s now out for revenge!

As weird as this might all sound, if I, personally, knew that John McAfee had a grudge against me… Frankly, I’d be terrified!

This Official Should Be Scared!

John McAfee has always claimed to possess around 31 terabytes of data that he considers damaging to many prominent US government officials. It shouldn’t, however, be overlooked that he is suspected of murder when he formally resided in Belize. Put simply, John McAfee is likely both a genius and certifiable.

As such, if John McAfee openly declares revenge against you, the smart decision would be to either apologise or to run! – With him set to release the information supposedly regarding this official in the coming days, it’ll be interesting to see what he has planned next! Particularly regarding the CIA!

What do you think? How would you feel if John McAfee declared revenge on you? Is he mad, a genius, or both? – Let us know in the comments!