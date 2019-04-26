Layers of Fear 2 Reveals PC Specifications & Release Date

Layers Of Fear 2

Following the huge success of the original Layers of Fear, while a sequel wasn’t necessarily guaranteed, it did seem more likely than not. We were, of course, duly obliged last October when developer Gun Media formally announced that the sequel was on the way!

Since then news did get a little quiet. Well, with the exception of the pretty awesome announcement that ‘Candyman’ Tony Todd would be featuring.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, not only do we have the formal release date confirmed for the game, but we also know the official PC requirements.

PC Requirements

Minimum –

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 (3.2 GHz)

Memory: 5 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 14 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX® 11.0 compatible

Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended –

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K (4 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 14 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX® 11.0 compatible

Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

What Do We Think & When Is It Out?

The game itself looks rather impressive. Not just in terms of a sequel, but also the fact that (with respect to the developer) a lot more work appears to have gone into this release. As such, we can hopefully expect a pretty amazing horror experience.

As for the specifications? Well, they’re not too bad, albeit seeing a Nvidia 1070 as ‘recommended’ is going to be rather disheartening for a lot of people who are still getting by with their 7XX or 9XX graphics cards.

Layers of Fear 2 will be released on May 28th. So, I guess we don’t have long to wait to find out just how good (or bad) this is going to be!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!