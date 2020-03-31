Leaked Slides Confirm Intel Comet Lake-H Mobile Specifications

Earlier this month we heard reports that Intel’s new 10th-gen Comet Lake-H mobile platform was set to make its official launch on April 2nd. As to how good it would be? Well, more ‘leaks’ suggested that the flagship Core i9-10980HK processor would come with a single-core boost speed of 5.3GHz.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, newly leaked slides pretty much confirm all of this information and fill in many of the remaining blanks. Yes, we pretty much have our (nearly) full specification list for the Comet Lake-H CPU platform!

Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake-H

So, what can we learn from the slides? Well, at a glance, practically everything we could want to know pending any official benchmarks. The slides confirm that the i9-10980HK will feature a single-core speed of 5.3GHz and, perhaps more surprising, even the ‘entry-level’ i5-10300H will still rock a 4.5GHz speed.

In other words, it seems pretty clear that these processors are going to pack a pretty hefty level of performance.

What Do We Think?

The only thing that the slides don’t reveal is the operating TDP. Something that I truly believe may be the biggest weakness in the Comet Lake-H armor. I’m not saying it’s certain, but there is a part of me that is more than curious to learn how much power these CPUs require and how warm they run. Largely because this has been one of the most interesting (and unofficial) criticisms of the upcoming Comet Lake-S desktop processors.

With these expected to make their launch on April 2nd, however, the short version is that we don’t have long to wait before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!