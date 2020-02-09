Lenovo Leak Reveals an Upcoming AMD Ryzen 9 4900U Laptop

One of the biggest announcements from AMD at CES 2020 was the upcoming launch of their Ryzen 4000 platform. Now, just to clarify, this wasn’t their latest desktop platform, but rather the latest in their mobile CPU range.

With Team Red already on record to say that the mobile processors would be the ‘best’ we’ve ever seen, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding them. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that Lenovo may have accidentally revealed more than AMD was planning. In a video (which has since been pulled) it clearly showed laptop designs featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 4900U processor.

AMD Ryzen 9 4900U

With this CPU expected to be the ‘flagship’ model of the AMD mobile range, there is clearly more than a little curiosity surrounding how fast it will be. Particularly, when in direct comparison to Intel who has, for a very long time now, had the mobile market well sewn up.

I mean, it’s already well known that many laptop manufacturers have already started turning their eyes towards AMD.

What Do We Think?

While little is yet known (specifically) about the Ryzen 9 4900U, there are rumours suggesting that AMD will make this CPU an 8-core/16-thread design. Something more than a little unusual in the mobile range.

At the time of writing, Lenovo has now re-posted the video. The above specifications, however, have since been subject to a little blurring. It seems likely, however, that with Lenovo seemingly having these ‘Yoga 14’ models ready, a launch could literally be just around the corner! Exciting times are ahead in the laptop market!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new laptop? Would you consider an AMD based design? – Let us know in the comments!