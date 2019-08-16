Man Caught Playing Pokemon Go on 8 Phones While in His Car

Since its release over 3 years ago, it’s pretty clear that some people out there take their Pokemon Go gaming very seriously. For example, there was a case of a 69-year old man who had 11 phones attached to his bike all in the effort to ‘catch ’em all’.

One of the biggest concerns, however, has been over people playing the game while driving a car. One research group, in fact, went so far as to correlate an increase in road traffic accidents to the release of the game.

Well, in something of a combination of those two news stories, a Twitter post by US authorities has stated that a man was found parked on the side of a busy highway with over 8 phones playing Pokemon Go on his passenger seat!

#PokemonDistraction Sergeant Kyle Smith contacted a vehicle on the shoulder yesterday evening. This is what was next to the driver! Playing #PokemonGO with EIGHT (8) phones! Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions. pic.twitter.com/tgOr16CRlm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 14, 2019

Now, playing Pokemon Go on 8 smartphones is certainly, in itself, more than a little unusual. It does, however, get concerning when this particular man was discovered to be doing so while in his car and parked on a busy highway.

To put this into context, imagine driving on the M25 and pulling over with your 8 Pokemon Go laden smartphones to capture a passing Jigglypuff in the hedge!

What Happened To Him?

Since he wasn’t caught actually playing them while driving, he was able to avoid getting a fine. Of course, he was almost certainly doing so, but evidence is evidence. He was, instead, reprimanded by the police for pulling onto the ‘hard shoulder’ of the highway for a non-emergency purpose.

So, I suppose if nothing else, let this just be an appeal that A) You really shouldn’t be using your phone while driving and B) You definitely shouldn’t be playing Pokemon Go while driving on a motorway!

