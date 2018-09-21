Manli Launches Gallardo Series RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti Cards

Introducing the Gallardo Series from Manli

Hong Kong-based Manli Technology is announcing their custom Gallardo series RTX 20-series graphics cards. Last year of course, they introduced a similar series for the GeForce 10-series, except this time it uses the latest Turing GeForce GPUs. Turing GPUs bring the latest NVIDIA RTX graphics technologies, and promises a significant boost over the previous generation through deep learning advances.

For the most part, Manli keeps the cooler design of their 10-series Gallardo units. It has three 90mm fans cooling a five heatpipe heatsink underneath. These heatpipes are comprised of a single 6mm and four 8mm thick heatpipes. So they are quite substantial and beefy. The entire graphics card measures 43.9 x 313.94 x 128 mm.

Why Does it Look Similar to PNY’s XLR8 RTX Video Cards?

The shroud design is very similar to US-based PNY’s XLR8 Gaming OC video cards. Most likely because they shroud comes from the same OEM. The two companies offer their products in different markets though so there is no direct competition between them. PNY serves the North American market while Manli services the Asian region.

The aesthetic differences on the cards also reflect this, with the gold accent presence on the Manli card, which is preferred in Asian markets. Versus the more muted silver and black PNY XLR8 card for the Western market.

In terms of pricing, expect the Manli Gallardo series to be competitively priced with other RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti custom-cooler graphics cards.