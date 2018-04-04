Mark Zuckerberg Will Face US House Commerce Committee

Mark Zuckerberg to face US House Commerce Committee

The difficult times for Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook show no signs of slowing down. In recent weeks, following the Cambridge Analylitica scandal, bad news has dogged the social-media website. Firstly, the infamous ‘members at any cost’ memo began circulating again. Then, a stakeholder presenting a $1BN investment in the company suggested he should step down.

Yes, it seems that the problems at Facebook will simply not go away. Even Mark Zuckerberg himself recently admitted that the scale of issues was so severe that it would take many years to fix.

Having turned down the request of the UK Parliament to answer questions about the recent data sharing scandal though, it seems that he is going to appear in the US. In a report via the BBC Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that he will personally appear before the US House Commerce Committee.

When will he appear?

The meeting is scheduled to be held on April the 11th. Both the committee chairman Greg Walden and member Frank Pallone Jr. have praised his decision to attend saying that: “This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online.”

This isn’t the only organization to request the presence of Mr. Zuckerberg. It is, however, the first he has agreed to attend. As above, the UK Parliament has requested his attendance and in addition, the US Senate is also keen to ask him to answer what I feel will be some rather difficult questions.

What the appearance will actually achieve is a little unclear. It does, however, bring to light again the question of what future Facebook may have and whether Mark Zuckerberg is the man to fix the problems it clearly has.

What do you think about this? – Let us know in the comments!