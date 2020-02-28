Marvo Scorpion G813 RGB Gaming Mouse Review

It’s easy to get caught up in the world of high-end hardware, especially for me given it’s kinda my job. We rush towards the best, the latest, the most innovative, and that often means the most expensive stuff too. It’s what we’re drawn to. However, even I can look in my wallet and realise I need to be a little more realistic with my budget. For a very affordable price, you’ll find a wealth of Marvo products to pick from, such as their new Scorpion G813 gaming mouse we have in the office today.

Marvo Scorpion G813

Marvo currently has to be some of the most affordable products we’ve ever reviewed on eTeknix. It’s no secret that when we looked at the CM375 4-in-1 gaming bundle (review) or their mechanical latest keyboards and mice (review), there were some issues. However, at the prices Marvo is selling them, we instantly loved what they’re doing too.

Features

The Marvo Scorpion comes with an MSRP of just £24.99, but actually, it’s hitting the tills at just £15 on most resellers right now, including Amazon. Can we really get a 7200 DPI PixArt sensor gaming mouse for that kind of money? It certainly seems so, plus it’s equipped with custom software, a sniper button, it’s fully programmable, RGB lighting, and well, that’s about it, what more do you need!

High-profile design with optimum palm support

Heavy-duty switches for main L/R buttons

RGB backlit with breathing effect

Advanced customization software

3 easy accessible thumb buttons for an extra command availability and fast actuation.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Marvo Scorpion G813 product page here.

Sensor: Optical, Pixart 3212+8801

DPI: 400-800-1600-3200-7200 (default)

Buttons: 7 (programmable)

Switch rating: 10 million clicks

Backlight: RGB

Polling rate: 1000 Hz

Interface: USB 2.0

Cable length: 1.5 m

Size: 124 x 66 x 43 mm

OS support: Windows 7 or newer

What Marvo Had to Say

ACCESSIBLE PRECISION

G813 is a comfortable mouse designed for gaming enthusiasts. Thanks to the Pixart 7200 DPI resolution optical sensor, the G813 is able to provide excellent accuracy for pleasurable gaming experiences. The sensitivity can be adjusted in 5 steps and can be done by means of a single button conveniently placed near the scroll wheel.

ADVANCED CONFIGURATION

Dedicated software allows you to configure and program the mouse to suit your personal preferences. This way you can set the sensitivity steps up to 7200 DPI and you can easily program detailed macro commands for the 7 buttons. You can also choose from the RGB palette, different colours of lighting, or change the USB reporting rate.

COMFORT AND RELIABILITY