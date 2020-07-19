Microsoft Flight Simulator to Have an In-Game Mod Store!

With the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 set for August 18th, we already know that this is going to be a pretty huge game. And no, we’re not referring to the fact that physical copies of the game will come with 10 discs.

With the modding community undoubtedly licking their lips at what they’ll be able to do within the game, however, there is some amazing news. In a report via Engadget, Microsoft has confirmed that an in-game mod store will be available!

Microsoft Flight Simulator – In-Game Mod Store!

So, what does this mean? Well, for the first time ever in the franchise, the modding community will have the option to not only provide their content to users, but they’ll also be able to charge for it directly from the game!

While there will undoubtedly be some form of profit share involved in this, this will likely result in a literal explosion of regular and fresh content for the game which, just in case you hadn’t figured it out yet, would see Microsoft make money (and make the game more varied for users) while costing them absolutely nothing!

What Do We Think?

This is, without a doubt, a very smart move on Microsofts part. Before you start getting worried (or your modding fingers at the ready), however, there are some catches involved. For example, you must be an ‘approved’ modder to submit content to their store. On the plus side though, this should, by proxy, see a lot of the crappier mods restricted from the platform. Put simply, if it’s on the in-game store, it should (hopefully) be worth a look!

With less than a month now until this launches, however, I’ve (just about) got plenty of time to get my PC ready for a release I’ve been hugely anticipating! – Oh, and regarding its requirements, you can check those out here!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020? – Let us know in the comments!