Microsoft Re-Launches October Update After File Deletion Issues

Windows 10 Update Back On Release!

Last week we reported how the launch of the Windows 10 October update hadn’t been going entirely according to plan for Microsoft. While it was successfully updating the systems, for many users it had also deleted many of their personal files. The issue became so bad that Microsoft actually decided to pull the plug on the update roll-out until they could fix it.

Well, the good news is that the update is back, but you don’t have to panic. In a report via The Verge, Microsoft has said that all the file deletion issues have now been resolved.

Data Deletion Risk Was Low

In the report, it has been said that the deletion issue affected only a very small portion of Windows 10 users. Roughly a hundredth of a per cent. The issue specifically targeted those who had set up folder redirection for their main document hub. With the update, this essentially confused Windows a little resulting in the routing being lost/deleted.

At the very least though, Microsoft has indeed confirmed that this issue did exist.

Mild Panic!

I must admit, I was mildly relieved to hear that as last night, when I shut down my PC, I was prompted to install updates. For a moment, part of me considered the possibility that I was inadvertently updating to the version which risked file deletion. Fortunately, though, I can confirm that I have experienced no issues since the update. All is well it seems!

So if you are asked to update, don’t panic! It seems everything is back under control!

What do you think? Did you have any problems with the Windows 10 update? – Let us know in the comments!